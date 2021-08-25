Poland Says to Finish Afghanistan Evacuation on Wednesday

Poland will complete its evacuation operation in the militant-controlled Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Poland will complete its evacuation operation in the militant-controlled Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said.

"The main goals of our mission have been fulfilled. All Polish citizens were evacuated, all former employees of the Polish embassy who wanted to leave were evacuated and are safe in Poland.

Taking into account all these factors, it was decided that the two planes that will arrive today will be the last to evacuate the people who worked with us," Przydacz told reporters.

Poland, along with other nations, has been evacuating its citizens from Afghanistan after the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) took power in the country on August 15.

According to the latest official data, Poland has airlifted over 260 people from the Afghan capital.