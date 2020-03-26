Poland Says to Set Up Air Traffic With China for Medical Supply Deliveries Amid Pandemic

Poland and China are going to establish air traffic for delivering medical supplies to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Polish prime minister's chancellery, said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Poland and China are going to establish air traffic for delivering medical supplies to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Polish prime minister's chancellery, said on Thursday.

Earlier in March, Poland closed its border to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, earlier on Thursday, several planes arrived from China to Warsaw carrying equipment necessary for the fight against the epidemic.

"I would like to thank President Andrzej Duda who has talked with Chinese President [Xi Jinping]. Thanks to that, starting next week, we are introducing an airlift that will transport solely the goods necessary to protect medical specialists, [and] for all services participating in the fight against the coronavirus," Dworczyk told reporters.

According to the Health Ministry, there are currently 1,120 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in Poland.