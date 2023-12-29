Open Menu

Poland Says Unidentified Object Entered Airspace From Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2023 | 06:03 PM

WARSAW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Poland on Friday said an unidentified object had entered its airspace from Ukraine and could be linked to a massive overnight Russian air attack on Ukraine.

"The object arrived from the Ukrainian border," Colonel Jacek Goryszewski, spokesman of the operational command of the armed forces, told news channel TVN24.

"There was intense shelling of Ukrainian territory at night so this incident could be linked to that".

He said the violation occurred near the border city of Zamosc.

The operational command said the "unidentified object" was tracked by radar "from the moment it crossed the border to the point where the signal disappeared".

This happened "in the morning hours" and Poland had "activated available forces and means at its disposal".

In November 2022, a Ukrainian air defence missile fell in the Polish village of Przewodow near the border, killing two civilians.

The explosion occurred at a grain storage site near a school about six kilometres from the border during another intensive Russian bombardment of Ukraine.

There was initial doubt about whether the missile was Russian, raising concern that NATO could become directly involved in the war as member state Poland is covered by the alliance's collective defence agreement.

Attack NATO Ukraine Russia Alliance Poland

