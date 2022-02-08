UrduPoint.com

Poland Says Will Appeal EU Funding Cut Over Unpaid Fine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 04:41 PM

Poland on Tuesday said it will appeal the European Commission's unprecedented decision to cut EU funds earmarked for Poland to collect an unpaid fine Warsawracked up for refusing to close a coal mine

"Poland will use all possible legal means to appeal against this," government spokesman Piotr Muller told Poland's PAP news agency.

Fine Poland All Government

