Poland says will appeal EU funding cut over unpaid fine

Warsaw, Feb 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Poland on Tuesday said it will appeal the European Commission's unprecedented decision to cut EU funds earmarked for Poland to collect an unpaid fine Warsawracked up for refusing to close a coal mine.

"Poland will use all possible legal means to appeal against this," government spokesman Piotr Muller told Poland's PAP news agency.