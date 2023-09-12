Open Menu

Poland Says Will Extend Ban On Ukraine Grain Imports

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2023 | 09:23 PM

The Polish government on Tuesday agreed to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports unilaterally even if the current EU restrictions expire on September 15

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The Polish government on Tuesday agreed to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports unilaterally even if the current EU restrictions expire on September 15.

"Regardless of the (European) Commission's further decision, we will not open the border to Ukrainian grain after that date," the government said in a statement.

The statement said the government was still looking to extend the ban at the EU level but would do so in any case.

"If Brussels does not keep the embargo, we will introduce these measures ourselves... The interests of the Polish countryside are most important to us," it said.

The conflict in Ukraine and the problems with Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea have resulted in the EU becoming a major transit route and export destination for Ukrainian grain.

