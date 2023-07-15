Poland Seeking EU Ban on Frozen Berries Imports From Ukraine - Agriculture Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Warsaw will ask the European Commission to ban the import of frozen raspberries and strawberries from Ukraine to the bloc, as their supplies are destabilizing Poland's domestic market, Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said on Friday.

"In 2022 and in the first months of 2023, imports of Ukrainian strawberries and frozen raspberries to Poland increased significantly. This has been resulting in great difficulties for Polish producers and seriously disrupting the Polish market ... Poland has made a decision to ask EU Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis to include frozen raspberries and strawberries in the list of goods under the so-called preventive measures, that is, to ban their import from Ukraine," Telus said in a statement.

The Polish government will hand over an official letter regarding the issue to the European Commission soon, the minister added.

Earlier in July, Polish farmers called for a ban on frozen raspberries import from Ukraine, saying that their influx could destabilize the market prices in the country.

The Polish government has been searching for a solution to excessive raspberry imports. The authorities are expected to start buying excessive amounts of berries from farmers in the near future.

In late March, the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased imports of Ukrainian agricultural products.

On April 15, Poland, together with Hungary, banned imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain. Slovakia followed suit on April 17 and Bulgaria on April 19.

On May 2, the European Commission banned the sale of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seed in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia until June 5 in a bid to "alleviate logistical bottlenecks," but allowed their circulation in other European markets. The ban was later extended until September 15.