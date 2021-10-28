UrduPoint.com

Poland Seeking French Cooperation In Construction Of Nuclear Power Plant - Warsaw

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Poland Seeking French Cooperation in Construction of Nuclear Power Plant - Warsaw

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Poland wants to build a nuclear power plant with France, Pawel Soloch, the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda began an official visit to Paris, where he held talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

"We have made a declaration of readiness to consider the French proposal. We are talking about cooperation with France in the implementation of the Polish project for the construction of a nuclear power plant," Soloch told reporters.

Warsaw takes Paris' proposals very seriously, given that they are discussed on such a high level, he noted, adding that Poland has an agreement on cooperation in the field with the United States, which is currently under implementation.

Washington and Warsaw signed a deal to cooperate on the development of the Polish civil nuclear power program in October 2020. Poland aims to build six nuclear power units of 6-9 gigawatts capacity, with the first of them planned to be put in operation in the Gdansk seaside area in 2033.

To date, most of Poland's energy capacity is coal-fired.

Related Topics

Nuclear France Visit Paris Gdansk Warsaw Poland United States October 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22 Australia Vs. Sri Lank ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 minutes ago
 Renewable Energy Unlikely to Replace Fossil Fuels ..

Renewable Energy Unlikely to Replace Fossil Fuels Even in Long-Term - Rosneft CE ..

16 minutes ago
 Austin Tells Turkish Colleague US Recognizes Ankar ..

Austin Tells Turkish Colleague US Recognizes Ankara's Military Modernization Nee ..

16 minutes ago
 UK Investigating Detention of Its Fishing Vessel b ..

UK Investigating Detention of Its Fishing Vessel by France -London

22 minutes ago
 FCW Peshawar wins SBBW University Inter-College Gi ..

FCW Peshawar wins SBBW University Inter-College Girls Games Trophy

22 minutes ago
 German inflation rises to 28-year high of 4.5%: da ..

German inflation rises to 28-year high of 4.5%: data

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.