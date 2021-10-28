Poland Seeking French Cooperation in Construction of Nuclear Power Plant - Warsaw

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Poland wants to build a nuclear power plant with France, Pawel Soloch, the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda began an official visit to Paris, where he held talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

"We have made a declaration of readiness to consider the French proposal. We are talking about cooperation with France in the implementation of the Polish project for the construction of a nuclear power plant," Soloch told reporters.

Warsaw takes Paris' proposals very seriously, given that they are discussed on such a high level, he noted, adding that Poland has an agreement on cooperation in the field with the United States, which is currently under implementation.

Washington and Warsaw signed a deal to cooperate on the development of the Polish civil nuclear power program in October 2020. Poland aims to build six nuclear power units of 6-9 gigawatts capacity, with the first of them planned to be put in operation in the Gdansk seaside area in 2033.

To date, most of Poland's energy capacity is coal-fired.