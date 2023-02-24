UrduPoint.com

Poland Seeking Gradual Reduction Of Rubber Imports From Russia To EU - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Poland Seeking Gradual Reduction of Rubber Imports From Russia to EU - Ambassador

Poland has suggested that the European Commission introduce a mechanism for the gradual reduction in rubber imports from Russia as part of the 10th sanctions package, the Polish Ambassador to the EU, Andrzej Sados, said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Poland has suggested that the European Commission introduce a mechanism for the gradual reduction in rubber imports from Russia as part of the 10th sanctions package, the Polish Ambassador to the EU, Andrzej Sados, said on Friday.

"We propose a mechanism that would systematically reduce imports from Russia in monthly cycles. The EC would introduce a mechanism for monitoring rubber imports with the possibility of intervention if imports exceed certain figures," Sados said.

The ambassador also said that Warsaw was waiting for the stance of those EU member states that sought to continue importing rubber from Russia.

Earlier in the day, Polish radio station RMF FM reported that Poland was not happy with the latest draft of the 10th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

Germany, supported by Italy, reportedly introduced exceptions that Poland believes rendered the restrictions too weak.

The EU has so far approved nine packages of sanctions against Russia, which include financial, trade restrictions, as well as individual sanctions. The bloc's personal sanctions against Russia currently apply to 1,386 individuals and 171 organizations.

Russia has been able to largely withstand the sanctions pressure that the European Union and its allies have been piling on it since last February. The United Nations estimated in its January World Economic Situation and Prospects report that the Russian economy contracted by just around 3% last year, versus the up to 15% it was projected to shrink by, at the start of 2022.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia European Union Germany Warsaw Italy Poland January February From

Recent Stories

EDGE launches upgraded Long Range Security Operati ..

EDGE launches upgraded Long Range Security Operations Vehicles at IDEX 2023

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign one-billion dollar trade ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign one-billion dollar trade agreement

15 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bat firs aga ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bat firs against Gladiators

22 minutes ago
 Fed's Key Inflation Gauge PCE up 5.4% in Year to J ..

Fed's Key Inflation Gauge PCE up 5.4% in Year to Jan, Underscoring Tough Inflati ..

13 minutes ago
 Sullivan Says US Fighter Jets for Ukraine a 'Quest ..

Sullivan Says US Fighter Jets for Ukraine a 'Question for Another Day'

7 minutes ago
 Engineering & Healthcare Show: Several foreign del ..

Engineering & Healthcare Show: Several foreign delegations meet secretary on 2nd ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.