Poland Seeking Gradual Reduction of Rubber Imports From Russia to EU - Ambassador

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Poland has suggested that the European Commission introduce a mechanism for the gradual reduction in rubber imports from Russia as part of the 10th sanctions package, the Polish Ambassador to the EU, Andrzej Sados, said on Friday.

"We propose a mechanism that would systematically reduce imports from Russia in monthly cycles. The EC would introduce a mechanism for monitoring rubber imports with the possibility of intervention if imports exceed certain figures," Sados said.

The ambassador also said that Warsaw was waiting for the stance of those EU member states that sought to continue importing rubber from Russia.

Earlier in the day, Polish radio station RMF FM reported that Poland was not happy with the latest draft of the 10th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

Germany, supported by Italy, reportedly introduced exceptions that Poland believes rendered the restrictions too weak.

The EU has so far approved nine packages of sanctions against Russia, which include financial, trade restrictions, as well as individual sanctions. The bloc's personal sanctions against Russia currently apply to 1,386 individuals and 171 organizations.

Russia has been able to largely withstand the sanctions pressure that the European Union and its allies have been piling on it since last February. The United Nations estimated in its January World Economic Situation and Prospects report that the Russian economy contracted by just around 3% last year, versus the up to 15% it was projected to shrink by, at the start of 2022.