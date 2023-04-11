Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Poland Seeking Ways To Distribute Ukrainian Grain In EU - Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Poland Seeking Ways to Distribute Ukrainian Grain in EU - Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus

Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said on Tuesday that the support for the country's farmers was important and for that purpose Warsaw needed to distribute Ukrainian grain to other European countries as soon as possible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said on Tuesday that the support for the country's farmers was important and for that purpose Warsaw needed to distribute Ukrainian grain to other European countries as soon as possible.

"We must halt the influx of grain from Ukraine and get as much grain as possible out of Poland," Telus told Polish broadcaster Polskie Radio.

Telus also said that he intended to "offer a certain plan" to his counterparts from Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to ensure that Ukrainian grain is distributed throughout Europe, and does not settle in the respective countries.

The minister added that the issue with Ukrainian grain will be discussed at an emergency government meeting later in the day, with the participation of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, Deputy Prime Minister and State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin, Infrastructure Minister Andrzej Adamczyk and Health Minister Adam Niedzielski.

Last week, the authorities announced that Poland would block imports of Ukrainian corn, wheat, sunflower and rapeseed.

Since early February, several Polish farmer organizations, including conservative political AGROunia movement, protested against the increased imports of Ukrainian grain flooding the Polish market at lower prices and damaging local production, despite the government's previous assurances that the grain would be re-exported elsewhere. According to the official Polish data, around 2 million tonnes of grain have been imported there from Ukraine over the past year.

In late March, the prime ministers of several European countries appealed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to resolve the crisis caused by the influx of Ukrainian grain. The letter, signed by the prime ministers of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia said that a significant increase in supplies from Ukraine has caused an unprecedented growth in imports of grain, oil crops, eggs, poultry, sugar, Apple juice, berries, apples, flour, honey and pasta products.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Europe Agriculture Oil Warsaw Bulgaria Poland Czech Republic Romania Slovakia Hungary February March Apple Market From Government Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

NA body briefed on Pak-US counter-terrorism cooper ..

NA body briefed on Pak-US counter-terrorism cooperation

3 minutes ago
 Court allows two-day physical remand of Ali Amin G ..

Court allows two-day physical remand of Ali Amin Gandapur

7 minutes ago
 Youth needs guidance to implement business ideas i ..

Youth needs guidance to implement business ideas into reality: FCCI chief

48 seconds ago
 PCJCCI, minister discuss Chinese investment in Pak ..

PCJCCI, minister discuss Chinese investment in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Interdisciplinary Urology Care Consortium 2023 set ..

Interdisciplinary Urology Care Consortium 2023 set to take place in Abu Dhabi

15 minutes ago
 UAE attends Organisation of Islamic Cooperation me ..

UAE attends Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting regarding Israeli attack ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.