Poland Seeks Access To Black Boxes Of Grounded Ryanair Flight As Part Of Criminal Probe

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 02:02 PM

Poland Seeks Access to Black Boxes of Grounded Ryanair Flight as Part of Criminal Probe

Poland wants to get access to the black boxes of the Ryanair plane that made an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital of Minsk over an alleged bomb threat, Secretary of State for Europe, Polish Community Abroad, Public and Cultural Diplomacy Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek told the Polish Television on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Poland wants to get access to the black boxes of the Ryanair plane that made an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital of Minsk over an alleged bomb threat, Secretary of State for Europe, Polish Community Abroad, Public and Cultural Diplomacy Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek told the Polish Television on Tuesday.

The intention came as the Polish public prosecutor general's office ordered a criminal probe into the diversion of the plane, which is owned by the Polish branch of the Irish low-cost airliner Ryanair, to Minsk.

"I believe that the Polish public prosecutor general's office would like to listen to the recordings of the black boxes if they have survived. This will be the subject of the investigation," the official said.

According to the diplomat, first of all, it is necessary to establish what was going on in the air, aboard the plane, to determine what arguments � verbal or not only � forced the crew's commander to turn the plane, which almost reached the border of Lithuania, back to Minsk.

"The plane is currently in Lithuania. I hope that in the coming days our prosecutors will be able to have direct contact with the evidence and the crew, which is in Vilnius. The Polish prosecutor's office is already in contact with the Lithuanian side," he added.

The Vilnius-bound Ryanair plane was diverted to Minsk on Sunday over a suspected bomb threat, which later turned out to be false. Among the passengers was Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk designated as extremist. He was detained during the stopover at the Minsk airport and may face up to 15 years in prison.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday that the Minsk airport was not the nearest one and the plane could have continued its journey. The Belarusian Transport Ministry insists that the transcript of negotiations between Belarusian air traffic controllers and Ryanair pilots shows there was no pressure on the crew to decide on the emergency landing.

