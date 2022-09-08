Poland Sees High Risk of War With Russia Within Decade - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Poland sees a serious risk of war with Russia in 3-10 years and should use this time for rearmament, Polish Deputy Defence Minister Marcin Ociepa said on Wednesday.

"There is a serious risk of war with Russia, which we will face in 3-10 years," Ociepa was quoted by Polish newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna as saying.

The official added that everything depends on the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine,

Referring to the time frame Ociepa noted that Poland expects that it will take Russia exactly that many years to restore its military potential, adding that Poland should spend this time on a complete modernization of its army, regardless of expenses.

"We should use this time to fully re-equip the Polish army... Our task is to find this money and spend it well," the minister said.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Moscow said that the aim of its operation is the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up its military support for Kiev, aggravating already deadly conflict.