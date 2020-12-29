Poland Sees Highest Death Rate in 70 Years - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) This year was one of the deadliest in Poland's post-war history, with more than 461,000 people dying in the 51 weeks of 2020, data published on Tuesday by the Gazeta Wyborcza daily showed.

This translates to 12 deaths per 1,000 people.

The new coronavirus either directly caused 27,000 deaths or worsened underlying conditions in coronavirus patients.

More than 401,000 people died in Poland in 2019.

Poland recorded the most deaths since the end of World War II in 1951. They were mostly caused by a major polio outbreak and to a lesser extent by measles, tetanus and other infectious diseases.