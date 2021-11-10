UrduPoint.com

Poland Sees Migrant Surge At Border, Accuses Belarus Of 'state Terrorism'

EU and NATO member Poland said Wednesday it had seen a surge in attempts to breach its border and pushed back hundreds of migrants to Belarus, accusing Minsk of "state terrorism" by provoking a new migrant crisis in Europe

Concern was growing for more than 2,000 migrants -- mainly Kurds from the middle East -- who are trapped at the border, with the UN calling their plight "intolerable" and demanding action.

Western governments accuse Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko of luring them to his country and sending them to cross into Poland in retaliation for sanctions.

"What we are facing here, we must be clear, is a manifestation of state terrorism," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Warsaw at a press conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel.

Michel said new sanctions against Belarus "are on the table" and that EU members would consult on the issue on Monday.

Migrants have been trying to cross the border for months but the crisis reached a new level when hundreds made a concerted effort on Monday and were pushed back by Polish borders guards.

