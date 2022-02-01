Poland Sees No Threat in Possible Influx of Ukrainian Refugees - Prime Minister

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday that Warsaw does not consider the possible influx of refugees from Ukraine as a threat in case of hostilities with Russia and that Ukrainians are welcome in Poland

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday that Warsaw does not consider the possible influx of refugees from Ukraine as a threat in case of hostilities with Russia and that Ukrainians are welcome in Poland.

"I believe that Moscow will come to its senses and not start a new war in Europe. But if things go in a different direction, the door to Poland will be open... We do not consider the possible influx of refugees from Ukraine as a threat. We consider their hosting and providing assistance in case of a conflict as obvious," Morawiecki said in an interview with the LB.ua media outlet.

The prime minister also said that Poland is ready to host up to 1.5 million Ukrainian citizens.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he does not see more escalation leading to a possible Russian invasion than before and that he believes the situation is being exacerbated.

In recent months, Western countries have accused Russia of a troop buildup near the border with Ukraine and plans to attack the neighboring country. Moscow has dismissed the claims, which it considers to be a pretext for NATO military deployment near Russia's borders and plans to expand further eastward.

Tensions escalated last week, as NATO began deploying additional troops to the Russian-Ukrainian border in anticipation of the alleged invasion. Russia said it deems the move to be a pretext for a provocation and for Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk agreements on the resolution of the conflict in the breakaway Donbas region.