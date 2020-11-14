UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Sees Record 548 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 04:54 PM

Poland Sees Record 548 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Poland's Health Ministry reported a record 548 daily deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the nation's death toll past 10,000

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Poland's Health Ministry reported a record 548 daily deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the nation's death toll past 10,000.

The number of infections has been on the rise across Poland's entire territory, which is now considered a high-risk "red zone." A record 27,875 new coronavirus cases were recorded last weekend.

Saturday saw the tally climb by 25,571 new cases. Overall, 691,118 people have tested positive for the respiratory virus since it was first detected in a man who returned from Germany in early March.

The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients stands at 22,320, with 2,126 patients on mechanical ventilation. Poland has a total of 2,805 ventilators, according to the ministry's figures.

The government toughened restrictions last week, in a bid to limit the spread of the virus, but stopped short of imposing a lockdown. Restaurants, bars and cafes are only allowed to offer takeaway services, students have returned to distance learning, and gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.

Related Topics

Germany Man Poland March From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hammad Azhar says most of the industry is running ..

8 minutes ago

Training on 'Disaster Management in Mass Fatality ..

2 minutes ago

New York Governor Blasts Trump Over Remarks of Del ..

2 minutes ago

Greece shuts down all schools as hospitals are ove ..

2 minutes ago

Iran mocks Al-Qaeda No. 2 killed in Tehran report

2 minutes ago

'Don't give up': German hospital in for virus long ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.