Poland Sees Record 548 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours - Health Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Poland's Health Ministry reported a record 548 daily deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the nation's death toll past 10,000.

The number of infections has been on the rise across Poland's entire territory, which is now considered a high-risk "red zone." A record 27,875 new coronavirus cases were recorded last weekend.

Saturday saw the tally climb by 25,571 new cases. Overall, 691,118 people have tested positive for the respiratory virus since it was first detected in a man who returned from Germany in early March.

The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients stands at 22,320, with 2,126 patients on mechanical ventilation. Poland has a total of 2,805 ventilators, according to the ministry's figures.

The government toughened restrictions last week, in a bid to limit the spread of the virus, but stopped short of imposing a lockdown. Restaurants, bars and cafes are only allowed to offer takeaway services, students have returned to distance learning, and gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.