Poland sees record spike in coronavirus cases

Warsaw (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Poland on Friday reported a record spike of 1,587 new coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period, in line with a rise in other parts of eastern Europe where numbers have been relatively low.

The number of daily reported cases has been rising steadily in Poland in recent days, with 711 on Tuesday, 974 on Wednesday and 1,136 on Thursday.

The health ministry also reported 23 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,392.

Masks have been made compulsory in all public spaces in some parts of Poland because of the rise in cases and the obligation is likely to be extended in the coming days, the ministry said.