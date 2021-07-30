Poland Sees Steady Rise in COVID-19 Cases for Several Days

Poland is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 infections, with 153 new coronavirus cases recorded over the past 24 hours, compared to 108 cases over the same period last week, according to the official statistics

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Poland is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 infections, with 153 new coronavirus cases recorded over the past 24 hours, compared to 108 cases over the same period last week, according to the official statistics.

The latest data say 295 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, including 38 on ventilators.

In early April, the infections rocketed to over 35,000 cases daily, and a daily record of 954 deaths was recorded.

A total of 2,882,786 infections have been confirmed in Poland, with over 38 million residents, since the beginning of the pandemic, with the illness claiming 75,259 lives.

Over two and a half million Poles have recovered from COVID-19.

The Polish authorities declared national quarantine in March. In May, the majority of restrictions was canceled, and shopping centers, galleries, museums, hotels, restaurants, cafes, theaters, and movies re-opened. Now, masks outdoors are optional, and family celebrations are allowed given a limited number of attendees.