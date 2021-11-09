UrduPoint.com

Poland Sees Unprecedented Hybrid Attack From Belarus At Border - Duda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:43 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Poland sees an unprecedented and massive hybrid attack from Belarus at the border, President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday.

"It is obvious to us that we cannot allow illegal border crossings.

Poland was ready for such a situation, because a crisis of this magnitude, provoked by the Belarusian regime, has been going on for a long time. But ... there has never been such a massive hybrid attack on the Polish border from the Belarusian side. We managed to repulse this attack yesterday," Duda told a press conference.

