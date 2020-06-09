Poland seizes cocaine worth $760 mn in pineapple pulp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Polish authorities said Tuesday they had seized a record haul of cocaine worth around $760 million hidden in barrels with frozen pineapple pulp and brought over from Ecuador via Germany

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Polish authorities said Tuesday they had seized a record haul of cocaine worth around $760 million hidden in barrels with frozen pineapple pulp and brought over from Ecuador via Germany.

"We were able to thwart the trafficking of a record amount in Poland," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters, adding that the drugs were likely also destined for the Netherlands and Scandinavia.

Poland's border guard, which worked in tandem with police and prosecutors, said in a statement that the drugs had been shipped late last year from Ecuador to the German port of Hamburg.

From there they were delivered by road to a warehouse in Poland's northern city of Gdynia.

The border guard said authorities seized "more than 3.2 tonnes of the substance containing cocaine" with a street value of more than 3 billion zloty ($760 million, 670 million Euros).

Police arrested three men, aged between 64 and 71 and living in the Pomerania region that Gdynia belongs to.

They have been charged with participating in an organised criminal group and drug trafficking.