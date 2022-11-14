UrduPoint.com

Poland Seizes Gazprom Share In Yamal Pipeline Section

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Poland seizes Gazprom share in Yamal pipeline section

The government in Warsaw said on Monday it was seizing Gazprom's share in EuRoPol Gaz, the company that owns the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe natural gas pipeline

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The government in Warsaw said on Monday it was seizing Gazprom's share in EuRoPol Gaz, the company that owns the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe natural gas pipeline.

The move was designed to "ensure the security of (Poland's) critical infrastructure", the development ministry said.

The Russian gas giant had a 48-percent stake in the company and the Polish state the remaining 52 percent.

Gazprom completely halted gas supplies via the pipeline in April.

The pipeline can carry up to 33 billion cubic metres of gas from fields in Russia's Yamal peninsula and western Siberia through Belarus and Poland to Germany.

In May, Russia announced retaliatory sanctions on more than 30 energy companies, including EuRoPol Gaz, in reaction to sanctions imposed by Western nations on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Company Germany Warsaw Belarus Poland April May Gas From Government Share Billion

Recent Stories

EU Foreign Ministers Agree on Doctrine of 'Isolati ..

EU Foreign Ministers Agree on Doctrine of 'Isolating Russia' - Borrell

4 minutes ago
 Academic Employees at University of California Str ..

Academic Employees at University of California Strike for Better Wages, Benefits ..

5 minutes ago
 US Deeply Concerned About Reports of Mass Arrests ..

US Deeply Concerned About Reports of Mass Arrests of Protesters in Iran - Sulliv ..

5 minutes ago
 French, British rescuers passed buck as migrants d ..

French, British rescuers passed buck as migrants drowned: reports

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan Niazi plays a vicious role to harm Paki ..

Imran Khan Niazi plays a vicious role to harm Pakistan's external ties: Prime Mi ..

8 minutes ago
 Imran making army chief's appointment controversia ..

Imran making army chief's appointment controversial: Khawaja Asif

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.