Open Menu

Poland Sends F-16 Jets To Border After Russian Strikes On Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Poland sends F-16 jets to border after Russian strikes on Ukraine

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Poland said it had dispatched four F-16 fighter jets to its eastern border on Tuesday to protect its airspace after a barrage of Russian missile attacks on neighbouring Ukraine.

"In order to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, two pairs of F-16 fighters and an allied air tanker were put into action," the Polish army said in a statement.

On Tuesday morning, Russia hit Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv with a barrage of missiles.

Poland -- a NATO and EU member -- is a staunch ally of Ukraine as the Russian invasion nears its second anniversary.

During the last wave of deadly attacks on Ukraine on Friday, Poland said a Russian missile had passed through its airspace.

According to the Polish army, data from the radar systems indicated that the missile was in Polish airspace for three minutes.

In November 2022, a Ukrainian air defence missile fell in the Polish village of Przewodow near the border, killing two civilians.

The explosion occurred at a grain storage site near a school about six kilometres (four miles) from the border during another intensive Russian bombardment of Ukraine.

There was initial doubt about whether the missile was Russian, raising concern that NATO could become directly involved in the war as member state Poland is covered by the alliance's collective defence agreement.

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine Russia Kharkiv Alliance Poland SITE November Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

Six barbers gunned down in North Waziristan

Six barbers gunned down in North Waziristan

7 minutes ago
 Election 2024: Process of appeals about nomination ..

Election 2024: Process of appeals about nomination papers to conclude tomorrow

54 minutes ago
 Steve Waugh expresses concerns over declining supp ..

Steve Waugh expresses concerns over declining support for Test Cricket

1 hour ago
 $70m tranche: Pakistan submits ‘Letter of Intent ..

$70m tranche: Pakistan submits ‘Letter of Intent’ to IMF for approval

2 hours ago
 ‘Tactics being used for potential disruption in ..

‘Tactics being used for potential disruption in election process,’ remarks C ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces Playing XI for Sydney Test agai ..

Pakistan announces Playing XI for Sydney Test against Australia

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

15 hours ago
 Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

15 hours ago
 Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving licens ..

Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving license with old fee

15 hours ago
 Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

15 hours ago

More Stories From World