WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Poland has handed over several MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Marcin Przydacz, the head of the international policy bureau of the Polish president's office, said on Monday.

"Several MiG-29 (fighter jets) have already been sent, as far as I know," Przydacz told the RMF FM radio broadcaster.