Poland Sent Letters to 50 Allies to Justify Reparations From Germany - Minister

Poland sent letters to 50 allies in Europe and beyond to prove there was a legal basis for demanding wartime reparations from Germany, a Polish deputy foreign minister said Wednesday

Poland sent letters to 50 allies in Europe and beyond to prove there was a legal basis for demanding wartime reparations from Germany, a Polish deputy foreign minister said Wednesday.

Poland sent a diplomatic note to Germany in early October claiming it owed Poles 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.36 trillion) in compensation for damage inflicted by the Nazi occupation during World War Two.

"The Polish state has so far received no response... In this regard, I want to announce that we have taken action to inform our international partners about the legal basis for filing this note," Arkadiusz Mularczyk told reporters.

"We decided to inform our partners in the European Union, NATO and the Council of Europe about Poland's position, the legal, practical and moral grounds for sending the note to the German state. The note was sent to some 50 EU, NATO and Council of Europe nations," he added.

Ties between Poland and Germany have been strained by Warsaw's repeated claims to war damages. Germany argues that the issue was off the table since Poland relinquished demands for more reparations under their 1953 deal.