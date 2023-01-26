UrduPoint.com

Poland Set To Supply Leopard 2 Tanks To Ukraine In Coming Weeks - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 04:30 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Poland is ready to send Leopard 2 heavy tanks to Ukraine in coming weeks after the Ukrainian troops acquire necessary skills to operate the machines, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz said on Thursday.

"As soon as (the Ukrainian military) receive training, we will be ready to hand over the weapons to the Ukrainian side," Skurkiewicz told the Radioplus broadcaster.

The official also said that Warsaw would supply Kiev with 14 Leopard 2 battle tanks and that the delivery would take place in coming weeks.

Last week, Poland announced that it was ready to transfer up to 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as part of an international coalition. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday that Warsaw had requested permission from Germany to send the tanks to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Berlin confirmed it had received the request.

Poland has already handed over 240 T-72 tanks to Kiev since February 2022.

Western countries have ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there in late February 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

