UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Sets June 28 As Deadline For Presidential Election- Head Of Prime Minister's Office

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:01 PM

Poland Sets June 28 as Deadline for Presidential Election- Head of Prime Minister's Office

June 28 is considered the deadline for holding the presidential election in Poland, the head of the prime ministerial office, Michal Dworczyk, said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) June 28 is considered the deadline for holding the presidential election in Poland, the head of the prime ministerial office, Michal Dworczyk, said on Tuesday.

"June 28 is the deadline for holding the election, taking into consideration our desire to meet other deadlines required by the law," Dworczyk said, as aired by the Polish Radio.

Holding the presidential vote later would mean that "the republic has no elected president after August 6," the official noted.

Polish President Andrzej Duda's term expires on August 6. The ruling party Law and Justice has decided to postpone the election from May 10 due to the failure to prepare for holding the vote through postal ballot amid the coronavirus pandemic. Under the Polish legislation, the speaker of the lower house is now in charge of setting the new date of the election.

Related Topics

Election Vote Poland May June August From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lin Dan v Lee Chong Wei: how badminton's great riv ..

4 seconds ago

Pakistani student defends PhD thesis via video con ..

6 seconds ago

Afghan Intelligence officials killed in Taliban ca ..

10 minutes ago

TECNO’s “Double Your Happiness” Online Lucky ..

15 minutes ago

Four Dead, 23 Injured After Earthquake Hits Southw ..

5 minutes ago

European auto market plunges 76.3 pct in April: Au ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.