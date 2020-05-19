June 28 is considered the deadline for holding the presidential election in Poland, the head of the prime ministerial office, Michal Dworczyk, said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) June 28 is considered the deadline for holding the presidential election in Poland, the head of the prime ministerial office, Michal Dworczyk, said on Tuesday.

"June 28 is the deadline for holding the election, taking into consideration our desire to meet other deadlines required by the law," Dworczyk said, as aired by the Polish Radio.

Holding the presidential vote later would mean that "the republic has no elected president after August 6," the official noted.

Polish President Andrzej Duda's term expires on August 6. The ruling party Law and Justice has decided to postpone the election from May 10 due to the failure to prepare for holding the vote through postal ballot amid the coronavirus pandemic. Under the Polish legislation, the speaker of the lower house is now in charge of setting the new date of the election.