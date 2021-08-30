UrduPoint.com

Poland Should Comply With ECHR Ruling On Belarusian Border Migration Issue - EU Commission

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 09:20 PM

Poland Should Comply With ECHR Ruling on Belarusian Border Migration Issue - EU Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Poland should remain committed to the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), including one pertaining to migrants at the border with Belarus, Adalbert Jahnz, a spokesman for the European Commission, said on Monday.

Last week, the court obligated Poland and Latvia to cover essential needs of illegal migrants on their border with Belarus until at least September 15, adding that the measure did not entail access to the countries' territories for refugees.

"When it comes to the specific legal question on the order of the European Court of Human Rights, the commission does not comment on judgments or orders of the European Court of Human Rights, even though we follow very closely the jurisprudence of the court. Poland is, of course, a signatory to the European Convention on Human Rights, and therefore is committed to implementing the judgments and orders of the European Court of Human Rights," Jahnz said.

The commission remains in close contact with Warsaw on the matter to ensure that the migrant crisis is "managed in full compliance with all the relevant obligations and in the appropriate way," he added.

The spokesman also outlined the role of "a third country" at the borders with Belarus, saying that its attempt to use people for political purposes is "a form of aggression."

Apart from Poland and Latvia, Lithuania has also repeatedly voiced its dismay to Minsk at its failure to prevent the illegal crossing of migrants to reach the European Union, saying that Belarus has acted this way to get back at the West for its sanctions.

However, Minsk maintains that the country is unable to suppress the influx of migrants owing to sanctions.

Related Topics

European Union Minsk Warsaw Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia September Border All From Refugee Court

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: ..

Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: Nahyan bin Mubarak

37 minutes ago
 RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on S ..

RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on Sept. 1st

38 minutes ago
 SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for student ..

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for students

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors to the UAE

2 hours ago
 MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

2 hours ago
 UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in governm ..

UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in government modernisation

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.