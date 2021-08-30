Poland Should Comply With ECHR Ruling on Belarusian Border Migration Issue - EU Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Poland should remain committed to the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), including one pertaining to migrants at the border with Belarus, Adalbert Jahnz, a spokesman for the European Commission, said on Monday.

Last week, the court obligated Poland and Latvia to cover essential needs of illegal migrants on their border with Belarus until at least September 15, adding that the measure did not entail access to the countries' territories for refugees.

"When it comes to the specific legal question on the order of the European Court of Human Rights, the commission does not comment on judgments or orders of the European Court of Human Rights, even though we follow very closely the jurisprudence of the court. Poland is, of course, a signatory to the European Convention on Human Rights, and therefore is committed to implementing the judgments and orders of the European Court of Human Rights," Jahnz said.

The commission remains in close contact with Warsaw on the matter to ensure that the migrant crisis is "managed in full compliance with all the relevant obligations and in the appropriate way," he added.

The spokesman also outlined the role of "a third country" at the borders with Belarus, saying that its attempt to use people for political purposes is "a form of aggression."

Apart from Poland and Latvia, Lithuania has also repeatedly voiced its dismay to Minsk at its failure to prevent the illegal crossing of migrants to reach the European Union, saying that Belarus has acted this way to get back at the West for its sanctions.

However, Minsk maintains that the country is unable to suppress the influx of migrants owing to sanctions.