MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Warsaw should be expecting a response from Moscow after it seized money from accounts of the Russian diplomatic missions in Poland, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian ambassador in Warsaw Sergei Andreev told Sputnik that the Polish Prosecutor's Office has seized money from the accounts of the Russian embassy and the trade mission.

"They should expect (the response) for sure," Peskov said when answering a question if Poland should expect Russia's response.