Poland Should Fully Block Food Imports From Ukraine - Ex-Agriculture Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Marek Sawicki, the former Polish minister of agriculture, called on Thursday for a complete ban on food imports from Ukraine to stem protests by domestic farmers

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Marek Sawicki, the former Polish minister of agriculture, called on Thursday for a complete ban on food imports from Ukraine to stem protests by domestic farmers.

"At the moment, there is no other way than to completely block the imports of food products from Ukraine," he said in an interview with Polish newspaper Wyborcza.

The ex-minister's suggestion comes amid the recent protests of Polish farmers, who are outraged about imported Ukrainian grain flooding the Polish market.

Krzysztof Bosak, the leader of the parliamentary group of the far-right Confederation party, said that the situation around Ukrainian grain must result in the resignation of the country's current agriculture minister, Henryk Kowalczyk.

Since early February, a number of Polish farmer organizations, including a conservative political movement AGROunion, have protested that export-bound Ukrainian grain, primarily of poor quality, stays in Poland, damaging local production.

