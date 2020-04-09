Poland Should Hold Presidential Election by August 6 Despite Pandemic - Duda

(@FahadShabbir)

Poland has a "constitutional duty" to hold the presidential election by August 6 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, incumbent Andrzej Duda told Polskiego Radia on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Poland has a "constitutional duty" to hold the presidential election by August 6 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, incumbent Andrzej Duda told Polskiego Radia on Thursday.

The first round of the presidential race is scheduled for May 10. After the opposition's calls for delaying the vote in light of the epidemic, the Polish lower house passed a bill sponsored by the ruling Law and Justice party that would open the way for postal voting. The document has to be debated in the upper house, which is controlled by the opposition. If the upper house rejects the document, it will again be sent back to the lower house, which can overcome the veto by a majority of votes.

"To hold the election by August 6 is our constitutional duty. The question is how to do this," Duda said, explaining that, under the constitution, election should be held until the term of office of incumbent president expires.

He recalled that, at the moment, the election is still slated for May 10.

Asked about his attitude to the draft law that makes it possible to vote in absentia, the president pledged to comment on it after the parliament finishes working on the legislation.

"This bill is still at the beginning of the road. I will assess it when it passes through the parliament - i.e. the Sejm and the Senate," he added.

Duda, however, noted that he did not oppose the postal voting.

"The first priority is the safety and health of Polish citizens. But the constitutional order is very important," he stated, citing the example of Germany, which recently held elections through absentee voting.

Poland has so far confirmed a total of 5,206 COVID-19 cases, including 159 deaths.