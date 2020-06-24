UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Signed Contracts With US To Buy 140Mln Tonnes Of LNG Worth $50Bln - Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:37 AM

Poland Signed Contracts With US to Buy 140Mln Tonnes of LNG Worth $50Bln - Official

Poland has signed $50 billion worth of contracts with the United States to buy 140 million tonnes of liquified natural gas (LNG), a senior US administration official told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Poland has signed $50 billion worth of contracts with the United States to buy 140 million tonnes of liquified natural gas (LNG), a senior US administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

"The total value of all the years of all contracts in LNG is $50 billion. The total amount of LNG for all contracts is... 141 billion tonnes," the official said.

US President Donald Trump will meet his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Washington, DC on June 24. The White House announced earlier that both leaders will discuss defense and energy cooperation.

Related Topics

Washington White House Trump Buy Poland United States June Gas All Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE launches world&#039;s first phase III clinical ..

41 minutes ago

Parliament approves draft federal law on consumer ..

1 hour ago

UAE a model to follow of achieving sustainability ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC’s deal global vote of confidence in UAE’ ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

3 hours ago

Govt yet to decide about schools reopening: Shafqa ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.