Poland Signed Contracts With US to Buy 140Mln Tonnes of LNG Worth $50Bln - Official

Poland has signed $50 billion worth of contracts with the United States to buy 140 million tonnes of liquified natural gas (LNG), a senior US administration official told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Poland has signed $50 billion worth of contracts with the United States to buy 140 million tonnes of liquified natural gas (LNG), a senior US administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

"The total value of all the years of all contracts in LNG is $50 billion. The total amount of LNG for all contracts is... 141 billion tonnes," the official said.

US President Donald Trump will meet his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Washington, DC on June 24. The White House announced earlier that both leaders will discuss defense and energy cooperation.