Poland Signs Deal To Buy 32 F-35 Fighters From US - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:18 PM

Poland Signs Deal to Buy 32 F-35 Fighters From US - Pompeo

Poland signed a deal to buy 32 F-35s aircraft from the United States, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said Friday, praising this decision by the Polish leadership

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Poland signed a deal to buy 32 F-35s aircraft from the United States, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said Friday, praising this decision by the Polish leadership.

"Pleased our @NATO Ally #Poland purchased 32 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters - the world's most advanced fighter aircraft. Smart decision by President [Andrzej] Duda and Prime Minister [Mateusz] Morawiecki to modernize Poland's military to further our partnership and bolster its collective & self defense," Pompeo said on Twitter.

The United States "look[s] forward to working with our NATO Ally Poland on this project and continuing to enhance our long-term strategic partnership," Morgan Ortagus, the spokesperson for the US Department of State, said in a statement.

According to the Polish military, the deal is worth about $4.6 billion. The US State Department and Congress had previously approved the sale of 32 F-35s worth $6.5 billion. Duda said at the signing ceremony that this was the largest defense contract in his country's history.

Poland will get logistics and training packages as part of the deal. The Polish Air Force is expected to start full use of F-35s in 2026.

