Poland Slashes Subsidies For Right-wing Law And Justice Party
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Poland's electoral commission on Thursday announced cuts to the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party's subsidies after ruling it misused public funds to finance its campaign before the parliamentary election in October.
The PiS governed for eight years before losing power to the current pro-European Union coalition of Prime Minister Donald Tusk but remains the single biggest party in the parliament.
The National Electoral Commission (PKW) on Thursday ruled to "reject the Law and Justice party's electoral committee's report on its income, expenditure and financial commitments", its head Sylwester Marciniak told reporters.
He added the subsidy for the PiS would be "reduced by 10 million zloty ($2.5 million)" from the sum granted to the party for campaigning before the last election.
The party also risks losing the subsidies earmarked for the period until the next parliamentary ballot unless it successfully appeals the ruling.
According to Polish media, the PiS could in total lose around 57 million zloty from state subsidies over the next three years.
The irregularities in the campaign found by the electoral body included holding events funded by state institutions "where election campaigning unquestionably took place", PKW member Ryszard Balicki said.
Balicki also mentioned hiring employees in one of the government offices who "only served to campaign for the then head" of the institution.
Following the PKW decision, Tusk took to X, formerly Twitter, saying "the PiS learns the true meaning of the words law and justice".
His alliance pledged to hold the PiS to account over its alleged misspending of state funds on boosting its election campaign last year.
