MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The supply of fighter jets by Poland and Slovakia to Ukraine will not have any affect on Russia's special operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the country will hand over the first four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days.

On Friday, incumbent Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said that the government approved the transfer of MiG-29 fighters and Kup air defense systems to Ukraine.

"No, absolutely not, I think you do not even have to be a military expert to say that it cannot have any affect. It seems that these countries are simply engaged in the disposal of old, unnecessary equipment in this way," Peskov told a briefing, commenting on whether such supplies can affect Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.