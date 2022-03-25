Poland, Slovenia, Czech Republic Propose Extreme Anti-Russian Plan - Morawiecki

Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic have prepared a "ten-point plan to support Ukraine," which proposes disconnecting all Russian banks from SWIFT, exclude the country from all international organizations, suspend visas for all Russian citizens, and impose sanctions on members of the ruling United Russia party, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic have prepared a "ten-point plan to support Ukraine," which proposes disconnecting all Russian banks from SWIFT, exclude the country from all international organizations, suspend visas for all Russian citizens, and impose sanctions on members of the ruling United Russia party, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

"In addition to cutting off payments for oil, gas and coal as soon as possible, Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic have prepared a 10-point plan to support Ukraine and bring an end to the war," Morawiecki wrote in an article, published by Politico.

The plan proposes to disconnect all Russian banks from the SWIFT system, "otherwise, the Russian economy will adapt to the new conditions within a few weeks," Morawiecki said. He also suggested blocking Russia's sea and land movements and imposing sanctions on "the entire business environment.

"

Morawiecki also called for sanctions against all members of the ruling United Russia party, a complete ban on the export of technologies that can be used for military purposes to Russia, suspension of visas for all Russian citizens wishing to enter the EU, and, as a final point, exclusion of Russia from all international organizations.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.