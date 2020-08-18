Poland Speeds Up Border Crossing for People Fleeing Belarus - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Poland is allowing fast-tracked border crossings for Belarusians who wish to leave their country amid the ongoing unrest, Marcin Przydacz, the undersecretary of state for security, said on Tuesday.

"We have requested our consuls to issue as many visas as possible in case of a threat. There are requests regarding border crossing without necessary documents. We have opened such a pathway for people who have to flee their country for political reasons, and it is open to all those who feel threatened," Przydacz told the RMF FM radio station.

The official has added that Warsaw is ready to send an official delegation to discuss the current situation in the country.

Since August 9, Belarus has been facing unrelenting protests against the preliminary results of the presidential election, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of votes. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. The police initially used teargas, rubber bullets and flashbang grenades to disperse crowds but soon abandoned such methods. Two protesters have died.