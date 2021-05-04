UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Starting To Lift Many Of Its Coronavirus Restrictions

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 08:50 AM

Poland Starting to Lift Many of Its Coronavirus Restrictions

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Poland is starting to lift many of its coronavirus restrictions.

Due to the high number of detected COVID-19 cases, the Polish government announced a nationwide quarantine in March. A lockdown was introduced throughout the country. Shopping facilities were closed, except for grocery stores and pharmacies, bars, cafes and restaurants could only work for takeaway. Hotels and hostels were closed, gatherings of more than five people were banned, wearing masks became mandatory, including on the street. Educational institutions switched to remote learning.

Having recorded a significant decrease in the incidence at the end of April, the authorities decided to gradually ease the epidemiological restrictions. From May 1, it will be possible to play sports in the open air and in closed facilities. From May 4, shopping centers, construction stores and other retail facilities will open. Also, from May 4, art galleries, museums and other cultural facilities will resume work.

On May 15, restaurants and cafes will open, where visitors can only be served outdoors, and not indoors.

Also from May 15, theaters and outdoor cinemas will open.

Family events such as weddings will be allowed, but with a maximum of 25 people present. From May 15, students of grades 4-8 return to normal education, and all other schoolchildren - from May 29.

In the spring, the number of coronavirus carriers detected daily increased sharply in Poland. At the beginning of April, 35,251 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the country per day, which was the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic. Also in early April, a daily record of deaths was recorded - 954 patients with coronavirus died.

In the last ten days, the incidence does not exceed 10,000 per day. On Monday, the minimum increase in coronavirus cases since February 1 was recorded - 2,525 people.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Poland since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,805,756. The overall death toll in the country is 68,105.

Related Topics

Sports Education Died Poland February March April May All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBZUAI welcomes senior delegation from Weizmann In ..

7 hours ago

UAE witnessed outcomes of successful strategies to ..

9 hours ago

Iraq's Balad Air Base Comes Under Rocket Attack - ..

8 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

10 hours ago

Elimination of Poverty top priority of governmen ..

8 hours ago

German Cabinet Hopes to Quickly Adopt Coronavirus ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.