Poland Starts Erecting Fence On Border With Russia's Kaliningrad Region - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 12:40 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Poland has started erecting a fence on the border with Russia's Kaliningrad region, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday.

"Due to the fact that the Kaliningrad airport has become open to flights from the middle East and Africa, I decided to take measures to strengthen the border security.

Today, sappers will begin work on the construction of a temporary barrier on the border of Poland and the Kaliningrad region," Blaszczak told reporters.

