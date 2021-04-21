UrduPoint.com
Poland Starts Lifting COVID-19 Lockdown From Thursday - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:31 PM

Poland will lift lockdown measures in some parts of the country starting from Thursday, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday, adding that different restrictions will apply to various regions based on the infection rate

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Poland will lift lockdown measures in some parts of the country starting from Thursday, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday, adding that different restrictions will apply to various regions based on the infection rate.

According to the minister, restrictions will not be eased in five regions, including Silesia.

In other parts of Poland, Primary schools will be operating in the hybrid regime, while beauty salons and barbershops will reopen.

Poland imposed the national lockdown in late March.

Niedzielski also said that Poland fears a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We absolutely take into account the risk of the fourth wave," the minister said during a briefing, adding that the risk is primarily linked to new coronavirus variants that may resist vaccines.

