Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due To Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Poland is strengthening the border with Belarus due to the presence of Wagner Group private military company (PMC) fighters, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023)

"Potentially, we have a new situation in Belarus.

According to reports, there are about 8,000 (Wagner) soldiers there. This is threatening Ukraine, threatening Lithuania and also threatening Poland," Kaczynski said, adding that the border will be strengthened by increasing the border forces, as well as increasing the number of fortifications.

