Poland Striker Worries Worsen As Lewandowski Limps Off Before Euro 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Poland's talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski came off injured on Monday after 32 minutes as they won their last Euro 2024 warm-up 2-1 against Turkey in Warsaw.

His strike partner in Hellas Verona's Karol Swiderski had already left the field after hurting his right ankle celebrating scoring the goal that gave Poland a 12th-minute lead.

Baris Yilmaz levelled for Turkey after 77 minutes but Nicola Zalewski scored a winner in added time.

Poland, who kick off their Euro campaign against the Netherlands on June 16, have already lost Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik, who was injured against Ukraine on Friday.

He "underwent selective arthroscopic meniscectomy surgery on the medial meniscus of his left knee this morning," Juve said on Monday without giving a recovery timeline.

"The player will begin his rehabilitation tomorrow with the aim of resuming competitive activity as soon as possible," they added.

Poland are in Group D at Euro 2024 and after the Netherlands they face Austria and France.

Captain Lewandowski, who has scored 82 times in 149 games for his country, is 35 and would be appearing in his fourth European Championship.

Turkey are in Group F and face Georgia on June 18, followed by Portugal and the Czech Republic.

