WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Poland 's prosecutor's office has decided to strike down Sweden 's arrest warrant for Russian national Denis Lisov, Lisov's lawyer Bartosz Lewandowski said on Tuesday.

Lisov is wanted in Sweden for escaping the country with his three daughters. Lisov's children were given to a foster family in Sweden after their mother had fallen ill since the country's authorities had doubted that Lisov would be able to take care of his daughters alone.

"The prosecutor has imposed no restrictive measures on Mister Lisov," Lewandowski told journalists, adding that the Polish court would later consider Sweden's request to extradite the Russian national.

On April 2, Lisov was detained by Polish border guards at an airport in Warsaw as he tried to fly to Moscow with his kids. The man immediately applied for a refugee status in Poland. On April 3, the Polish court ruled that the children should stay with Lisov in Warsaw even though his application was yet to be considered.

Lisov has assured the court that he was about to find a job in Poland and send his daughters to kindergarten and school. He has already received several job offers and has been provided with an accommodation in Warsaw, while the Russian Embassy's school in Poland has expressed readiness to accept his eldest daughter.