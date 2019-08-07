UrduPoint.com
Poland Struggling To Process Rising Numbers Of Foreigners Seeking Residency - Audit Office

Wed 07th August 2019 | 07:18 PM

Polish authorities are struggling to process applications for foreigners seeking to become legal residents due to increasing numbers of such applicants, the Polish Supreme Audit Office said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Polish authorities are struggling to process applications for foreigners seeking to become legal residents due to increasing numbers of such applicants, the Polish Supreme Audit Office said on Wednesday.

"The [Polish] government's administration is struggling to process the large influx of foreigners entering Poland. In four years, the application processing time for foreigners seeking legal residency has increased from 64 to 206 days," the office said in a statement.

The audit office added that on one occasion a foreigner had to wait three years to get his papers allowing him to legally reside in Poland.

The office said that the delays in process were a result of a lack of staff and funding in the government structures in addition to Poland lacking a strategic comprehensive policy on migration.

Last year, Polish Interior Minister Renata Szczech said that in 2017, over 200,000 foreigners from countries outside of the European Union had applied for permission to stay in Poland and that the number of people seeking Polish residency had increased 170 percent from the previous year. The interior minister added that the residency seekers were predominantly from Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

