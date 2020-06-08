UrduPoint.com
Poland Suffers Growth Of Anti-5G Sentiment, Vandalism Against Cell Towers - Undersecretary

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 02:39 PM

Poland has seen a growth in movements against infrastructure related to the deployment of 5G, the 5th generation mobile network and successor to 4G, with the vandalization of cellular towers across the country, Undersecretary of State in the Ministry of Digital Affairs Wanda Buk said Monday

Movements against 5G infrastructure have flourished amid the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming it to be responsible for the outbreak of the coronavirus.

"For several weeks, we have seen the strengthening of anti-cellular [communication] movements, which have been destroying telecommunication infrastructure," she said, according to the Polish Press Agency.

She has added that the ministry is doing everything possible to prevent vandalism against 5G towers and try to alleviate related anxieties in Polish society.

The first commercial 5G network was launched in Poland in May.

