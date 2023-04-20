Poland Suggesting That EU Ban Imports of Fruits, Eggs, Other Ukrainian Food - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Poland has suggested that the European Union ban the imports of more Ukrainian food products apart from wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower amid the influx of cheap Ukrainian grain that has caused farmers' discontent, broadcaster RMF FM reported on Thursday, citing sources in Brussels.

Warsaw is planning to include soft fruits, eggs, poultry, sugar and honey from Ukraine to the imports ban list, the Polish broadcaster reported.

The report said that other EU member states had theirs own requests related to the imports ban: for instance Bulgaria planned to list flour and sunflower oil as restricted products, and Hungary poultry, honey and flour.

A meeting of EU agriculture and fisheries ministers will take place next Tuesday in Luxembourg to discuss, among other things, the food imports issue, and if there is no quick agreement, the bloc may later hold the negotiations at a higher political level, the report also said.

On Wednesday, Romanian, Polish, Hungarian, Slovakian and Bulgarian agriculture ministers together with EU commissioners held online talks on the issue of imported Ukrainian food products and called for the expansion of the list of goods whose imports would be suspended as well as the extension of the restriction period.

This past Saturday, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. Slovakia followed suit on Monday, while Bulgaria on Wednesday announced a temporary ban on food imports from Ukraine, except for goods in transit.

Ukraine was granted a temporary duty-free trade arrangement with the EU last June. In March 2022, the EU additionally launched so-called green corridors to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to the world market; however, the cheap grain from Ukraine ended up flooding EU markets instead, prompting outrage among local farmers.