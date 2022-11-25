Poland Suggests Creating Energy Assistance Hub for Ukraine - Climate Minister

Poland proposes creating on its territory an energy aid hub for Ukraine, Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Poland proposes creating on its territory an energy aid hub for Ukraine, Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa said on Thursday.

"The new idea is to create an additional energy hub in Poland not only for Europe, but de facto for the whole world, where we would collect energy assistance," Moskwa told reporters following a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels.

The minister clarified that the hub's task would be to collect information and materials for Ukraine so that the country survives this winter and quickly restores its energy infrastructure, as well as water supply and sewerage systems, especially in cities with the largest damage.

Moskwa went on to say that Poland understands the needs of Ukraine, since the energy systems of the two countries are similar.

Russia has been delivering air strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure objects since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow has blamed on Ukrainian special services.

On November 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.