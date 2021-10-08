UrduPoint.com

Poland Summons Belarusian Diplomat After Border Incident

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 09:08 PM

Poland summons Belarusian diplomat after border incident

The Polish foreign ministry on Friday summoned the Belarusian charge d'affaires after Poland said its soldiers were fired at by Belarusian armed personnel on the border between the two countries

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Polish foreign ministry on Friday summoned the Belarusian charge d'affaires after Poland said its soldiers were fired at by Belarusian armed personnel on the border between the two countries.

A Polish border guard spokeswoman said that the incident happened on Thursday and that nobody was injured as the shots were "probably blank rounds".

Belarus denied that its forces had fired any shots and asked the Polish side to provide evidence.

"We have evidence that the shots were fired," foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said.

"If necessary, this evidence will be handed over to the Belarusian side, and not only to the Belarusian side, of course, but also to the public and other countries," he told reporters.

Belarus's state border service earlier wrote on its Telegram channel: "Belarusian border guards have not used weapons on any part of the state border over the past 24 hours".

But Polish border guard spokeswoman Anna Michalska said that "a Belarusian service patrol fired shots in the direction of Polish Army soldiers who patrol the border together with us".

"There are more and more of these provocations," she added.

Thousands of migrants -- mostly from the middle East and Africa -- have tried to cross the Polish border from Belarus since August.

The EU has said this influx is deliberately engineered by the Belarusian regime as a way of retaliating against EU sanctions.

Poland has responded to the unprecedented migrant arrivals by sending thousands of soldiers to the border and implementing a state of emergency there, as well as building a razor-wire fence.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Army Belarus Poland Middle East August Border From

Recent Stories

Iran Ready to Revive Vienna Talks, But Not Until U ..

Iran Ready to Revive Vienna Talks, But Not Until US Complies With JCPOA

24 seconds ago
 Most Americans Worry Over Misinformation Crisis, B ..

Most Americans Worry Over Misinformation Crisis, Blame Social Media - Poll

25 seconds ago
 3 killed in Kahuta

3 killed in Kahuta

27 seconds ago
 'Ashra' Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) being celebrat ..

'Ashra' Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) being celebrated to seek guidance

4 minutes ago
 Zafar Ali Shah appointed as Small Industries Devel ..

Zafar Ali Shah appointed as Small Industries Development Board MD

4 minutes ago
 Iran, Saudi Arabia Agree on Range of Issues in 'Co ..

Iran, Saudi Arabia Agree on Range of Issues in 'Constructive Dialogue' - Foreign ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.