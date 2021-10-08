Poland summons Belarusian diplomat after border incident

The Polish foreign ministry on Friday summoned the Belarusian charge d'affaires after Poland said its soldiers were fired at by Belarusian armed personnel on the border between the two countries

A Polish border guard spokeswoman said that the incident happened on Thursday and that nobody was injured as the shots were "probably blank rounds".

Belarus denied that its forces had fired any shots and asked the Polish side to provide evidence.

"We have evidence that the shots were fired," foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said.

"If necessary, this evidence will be handed over to the Belarusian side, and not only to the Belarusian side, of course, but also to the public and other countries," he told reporters.

Belarus's state border service earlier wrote on its Telegram channel: "Belarusian border guards have not used weapons on any part of the state border over the past 24 hours".

But Polish border guard spokeswoman Anna Michalska said that "a Belarusian service patrol fired shots in the direction of Polish Army soldiers who patrol the border together with us".

"There are more and more of these provocations," she added.

Thousands of migrants -- mostly from the middle East and Africa -- have tried to cross the Polish border from Belarus since August.

The EU has said this influx is deliberately engineered by the Belarusian regime as a way of retaliating against EU sanctions.

Poland has responded to the unprecedented migrant arrivals by sending thousands of soldiers to the border and implementing a state of emergency there, as well as building a razor-wire fence.