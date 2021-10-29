Poland Summons Belgian Ambassador Amid Row Over Judicial Changes

The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the Belgian ambassador on Friday after the Belgian prime minister warned Poland not to play with fire in an escalating row over judiciary reforms

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the Belgian ambassador on Friday after the Belgian prime minister warned Poland not to play with fire in an escalating row over judiciary reforms.

"We are summoning the Belgian ambassador at 2:30 p.m. in relation to a statement by the Belgian prime minister," Lukasz Jasina, a ministerial spokesperson, told the state Polish news agency PAP.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the European Commission, in an interview with the Financial Times over the weekend, of holding a "gun to our head" by denying it COVID-19 funding to pressure Warsaw to dissolve a controversial disciplinary chamber for judges.

Morawiecki said Poland would defend its rights with everything at its disposal if the EU executive body starts a "third world war" over reforms that Warsaw says are meant to improve the judiciary. The EU says they are eroding judicial independence.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said at the College of Bruges on Wednesday that his Polish counterpart was "playing with fire" when threatening to wage a war on his European colleagues over domestic policy reasons.