UrduPoint.com

Poland Summons Belgian Ambassador Over PM War Of Words

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:13 PM

Poland summons Belgian ambassador over PM war of words

Poland Friday summoned the Belgian ambassador to Warsaw on Friday, after Belgium's prime minister spoke out against his Polish counterpart's criticism of the EU amid a bitter clash over Poland's controversial judicial reforms

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Poland Friday summoned the Belgian ambassador to Warsaw on Friday, after Belgium's prime minister spoke out against his Polish counterpart's criticism of the EU amid a bitter clash over Poland's controversial judicial reforms.

Belgian "Prime Minister (Alexander) De Croo has gone too far in testing the limits of Polish-Belgian relations," Polish foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said.

In an interview with the Financial Times published this week, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the EU of putting a "gun to our head" by demanding his country reverse judicial reforms while threatening sanctions.

Brussels believes the reforms hamper democratic freedoms but Poland says they are needed to root out corruption among judges.

Several EU members believe Brussels should not release 36 billion Euros ($42 billion) in pandemic recovery money that Poland badly wants while the issue is unresolved.

"What is going to happen if the European Commission will start the third world war? If they start the third world war, we are going to defend our rights with any weapons which are at our disposal," Morawiecki told the Financial Times.

De Croo fired back during a speech to the College of Europe in Bruges that "to those who give incendiary interviews and think it's necessary to declare a new world war in the Financial Times, I want to say: you are playing a dangerous game.""You are playing with fire when waging war with your European colleagues for internal political reasons," he added.

"Our Union is a union of values, not a cash machine. You cannot pocket all the money but refuse the values."

Related Topics

Corruption Fire Prime Minister World Europe Brussels Warsaw Belgium Poland Money World War All Billion

Recent Stories

Senegal&#039;s President confers the National Orde ..

Senegal&#039;s President confers the National Order of the Lion on Shakhbout bin ..

31 minutes ago
 Aqdar World Summit launches &#039;Tree of the 50 C ..

Aqdar World Summit launches &#039;Tree of the 50 Campaign&#039; to plant 50,000 ..

31 minutes ago
 Iraqi found dead after crossing German-Polish bord ..

Iraqi found dead after crossing German-Polish border

3 seconds ago
 Agha Umar felicitates new CM Quddus Bizenjo

Agha Umar felicitates new CM Quddus Bizenjo

10 seconds ago
 Spain worries about gas with pipeline to shut as w ..

Spain worries about gas with pipeline to shut as winter nears

3 minutes ago
 9 development schemes worth Rs 20.884b approved

9 development schemes worth Rs 20.884b approved

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.