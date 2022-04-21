UrduPoint.com

Poland Supplied Ukraine With Weapons Worth Hundreds Of Millions - Gov't Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022

Polish government spokesperson Piotr Muller said on Thursday that Warsaw supplied Ukraine with weapons worth "billions of zlotys," or hundreds of millions of dollars

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Polish government spokesperson Piotr Muller said on Thursday that Warsaw supplied Ukraine with weapons worth "billions of zlotys," or hundreds of millions of Dollars.

"I can say that we're talking about billions of zlotys," he told the Polsat news channel.

Poland has sent MANPADs, ammunition and military drones to Ukraine since February. Muller said the government was considering putting its military aid spending on paper after critics questioned the true scale of Warsaw's support for Ukraine.

