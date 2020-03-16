Poland Suspends Domestic Flights to Prevent COVID-19 Spread - Government

(@FahadShabbir)

Poland is suspending air traffic across the country due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) beginning on Monday, Poland's chief of the prime minister's Chancellery, Michal Dworczyk, said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Poland is suspending air traffic across the country due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) beginning on Monday, Poland's chief of the prime minister's Chancellery, Michal Dworczyk, said.

"Starting today [March 16], all domestic flights will be suspended," the official said, as broadcast by the Polsat tv channel.

Last week, Poland already suspended international air and rail travel for at least two weeks over the COVID-19 pandemic. The authorities also banned public gatherings of over 50 people and closed entertainment facilities, and food service outlets.�